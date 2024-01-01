News On Japan
Sushiro Unveils New Desserts Targeting Gen Z Customers

TOKYO, May 29 (News On Japan) - Sushiro, the conveyor belt sushi chain, unveiled its new line of desserts to the press on May 29, targeting Gen Z customers in their teens and twenties.

The new offerings include visually appealing products such as a parfait in collaboration with "Black Mont Blanc," a beloved ice cream from Saga Prefecture that has been a staple in Kyushu for 55 years. Sushiro's dessert sales exceed 10 billion yen annually, and the company aims to attract a younger demographic who may visit not only for sushi but also just for desserts.

A Sushiro representative stated, 'Sushiro as a whole targets everyone, but for desserts, we are specifically aiming at the core demographic of teens and twenties who are a bit more information-sensitive.'

Source: テレ東BIZ

