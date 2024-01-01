News On Japan
Politics

JSDF Soldier Dies in Grenade Training Accident

YAMANASHI, May 31 (News On Japan) - Shrapnel from a grenade struck a soldier in the neck during a grenade-throwing exercise at the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force's (JSDF) North Fuji Training Area in Yamanashi Prefecture, on Thursday morning. The soldier was transported to a hospital but was later confirmed dead.

The deceased has been identified as Takumi Yamamiya, a 29-year-old member of the 1st Division, 1st Infantry Regiment, 3rd Company.

General Yoshitoshi Morishita, Chief of Staff of the Ground Self-Defense Force, stated, 'Such incidents should never occur in an organization that handles weapons, and as Chief of Staff, I take this matter very seriously.'

Footage from past grenade-throwing exercises by other units shows soldiers immediately taking cover in a safe place after throwing a grenade. Former Eastern Army Commander Etsukazu Watanabe noted, 'You must take cover in a protected place the moment you throw the grenade. Failure to do so can result in dire situations.'

In a typical training setup, the grenade thrower and the instructor stand side by side, with a distance of over 25 meters to the target. Behind them, more than 15 meters away, is the safety officer. After the grenade explodes, the safety officer confirms the situation from the rear before moving on to the next step.

Yamamiya was serving as the shooting instructor during the exercise.

Watanabe suggested that the delay in taking cover might have been due to Yamamiya checking whether the thrown grenade hit the target.

General Morishita confirmed, 'The grenade was thrown near the target and exploded normally. The grenade itself appears to have functioned correctly, and there is no indication that anyone deliberately caused the incident.'

Following this incident, the JSDF has suspended all live-fire training until safety can be assured. An accident investigation committee has been established to determine the cause of the accident.

Watanabe concluded, 'This is truly regrettable. When accidents occur, various unstable elements are involved. It is essential to thoroughly and persistently eliminate unsafe conditions.'

Source: ANN

POPULAR NEWS

KDDI to Establish Moon-Earth Communication Network by 2028

As the space-related business sector rapidly expands, Japan's second largest telecommunications company, KDDI, has announced plans to enable mobile communication on the moon.

JSDF Soldier Dies in Grenade Training Accident

Shrapnel from a grenade struck a soldier in the neck during a grenade-throwing exercise at the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force's (JSDF) North Fuji Training Area in Yamanashi Prefecture, on Thursday morning. The soldier was transported to a hospital but was later confirmed dead.

Teachers Receive Two-Year Sentences for Student Deaths in Avalanche

In a trial where three teachers were charged with professional negligence resulting in death and injury following an avalanche that killed eight high school students in Nasu Town, Tochigi Prefecture, the Utsunomiya District Court has sentenced the three to two years in prison.

Japan's Railways to Use QR Codes on Tickets

Eight railway companies, including JR East, have announced that they will gradually phase out the current tickets in favor of QR codes starting from 2026.

Typhoon No. 1 and Front Bring Heavy Rain to Kanto

While there will be sunshine across Japan during the day, rain is expected from the evening onwards on the Pacific side from Kanto to Kinki. Tomorrow, Typhoon No. 1 will move towards the Izu Islands, potentially bringing heavy rain to the Kanto region.

FOLLOW US
         
MORE Politics NEWS

Tokyo Governor Election: Celebrities Announce Candidacies

The Tokyo gubernatorial election, scheduled to be officially announced next month, has seen a surge in candidacy announcements from celebrities and other figures on May 28.

Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force Conducts Largest Live-Fire Drill

Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF) conducted its largest live-fire exercise, the 'Fuji Comprehensive Firepower Exercise,' on Sunday.

Whale Disposal Controversy: Osaka Official Accused of Illegal Payment Hike

An Osaka city official, not in charge of the matter, strongly urged an increase in the payment amount to a contractor for the disposal of the whale 'Yodo-chan'.

New Training and Employment System for Japan's Foreign Workers Approved

A bill to abolish the current Technical Intern Training Program and establish a new employment training system has been passed by Japan's House of Representatives, with support from the ruling parties.

Foreign Minister Kamikawa Withdraws Controversial Comment on Women

Foreign Minister Kamikawa has retracted her comment made on May 18 during an election campaign speech, where she stated, 'What is a woman without giving birth?' Kamikawa acknowledged that her words could be taken in a way that differs from her true intention.

Japan Approves Joint Custody After Divorce

A revised Civil Code introducing 'joint custody' for children after divorce has been passed by the Diet. This marks the first time in 77 years that Japan has reviewed the approach to post-divorce custody.

'Challenge to Democracy': Tokyo Police Arrest Three Tsubasa Party Leaders

Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested three leaders of the political group 'Tsubasa Party' on suspicion of violating the Public Offices Election Act by disrupting the speeches of other candidates during a House of Representatives by-election in Tokyo's 15th district. Investigators view this as a "challenge to democracy" and plan to pursue a thorough investigation.

Pension Revisions Spark Debate Over Spousal Benefits

Japan’s pension system is under review, and a key focus is on the "spousal pension" benefits. For homemakers, this is a pressing concern.