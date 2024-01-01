News On Japan
One in Four Hotel Guests in Japan Were Foreigners in April

TOKYO, May 31 (News On Japan) - According to a survey by the Japan Tourism Agency, one in four guests staying at accommodations in Japan last month were foreigners. The number of foreign guests reached a record high of 13.15 million in April.

The Japan Tourism Agency's accommodation travel statistics survey revealed that a total of 50.96 million people, including both Japanese and foreigners, stayed at accommodations in Japan in April, a 0.5% increase compared to the same month in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of these, foreigners accounted for 25.8%, or 13.15 million people, marking the highest number in a single month since the current survey method was introduced in 2010. This is the first time that the proportion of foreigners has exceeded 25%, meaning that one in four guests staying at accommodations in Japan were foreigners.

The increase in demand during the cherry blossom season, along with many visitors extending their stay from the Easter holiday in March into April, contributed to this surge.

In March, foreigners made up 23.6% of the total guests.

However, over 70% of these guests stayed in the three major metropolitan areas, prompting the Japan Tourism Agency to state, 'We will continue to improve the acceptance environment and promote the attractions of regional areas.'

Source: TBS

