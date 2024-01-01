News On Japan
Business

Record 9.7 Trillion Yen Intervention: Former Finance Official Analyzes the Move

TOKYO, Jun 01 (News On Japan) - In an effort to curb the yen's depreciation, the government and the Bank of Japan conducted a record 9.7 trillion yen intervention during the long holiday period. Does such an intervention effectively counteract yen depreciation?

The announcement on May 19th by Japan's Ministry of Finance detailed the intervention amount of 9.7 trillion yen, the largest on record. Although the ministry did not specify the exact dates or amounts of each intervention, it is believed that the intervention mainly occurred during the sharp yen depreciation around April 29 and May 2.

Tetsuo Yamazaki, a former Finance Ministry official with experience in foreign exchange intervention, mentioned, 'The scale of the intervention suggests it was a significant and firm action by the Bank of Japan. This intervention, totaling 9.7 trillion yen, even surpasses Japan's trade deficit of about 5.9 trillion yen last year. Thus, the excess yen in the market should help curb yen depreciation.'

Regarding the specific dates, Yamazaki speculated that the intervention on April 29 was likely an emergency response to a sudden speculative move in a thin market during the holidays. The intervention on May 2 was more likely planned, coinciding with the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy announcement, which was less hawkish than expected, prompting a natural yen buy-back.

Yamazaki emphasized, 'The timing of interventions is crucial to counter speculative positions effectively. The goal is not just to adjust the exchange rate but to send a strong warning to speculators. The intervention's success depends on creating a significant price action that forces speculators to reverse their positions.'

Reflecting on his own experience with interventions in 2003 and 2011, Yamazaki noted that large-scale interventions send a powerful message. He highlighted the importance of timing and the scale of interventions to influence market expectations and speculative behavior.

Source: テレ東BIZ

POPULAR NEWS

YouTuber Arrested for Disrupting Restaurant During Livestream

Tokyo police have arrested a YouTuber for obstructing business operations by causing disturbances in a yakiniku restaurant while livestreaming.

Princess Kako's Visit to Greece Sparks Fashion Frenzy with Sold-Out Knitwear and Dresses

Princess Kako, who visited Greece, has returned to Japan. The local media has been reporting on her as the 'Diana of the East' and her clothing choices have caused a significant stir, with items selling out rapidly.

Foreigner Ringing Kyoto Temple Bell at Night Upsets Locals

Yasaka Shrine in Kyoto faces an issue with disruptive behavior involving its bell ropes, leading the shrine to make a difficult decision.

One in Four Hotel Guests in Japan Were Foreigners in April

According to a survey by the Japan Tourism Agency, one in four guests staying at accommodations in Japan last month were foreigners. The number of foreign guests reached a record high of 13.15 million in April.

KDDI to Establish Moon-Earth Communication Network by 2028

As the space-related business sector rapidly expands, Japan's second largest telecommunications company, KDDI, has announced plans to enable mobile communication on the moon.

FOLLOW US
         
MORE Business NEWS

Twelve Former Big Motor Executives Not Indicted in Street Tree Incident

In the case involving the withering of street trees in front of former Big Motor stores, the Tokyo District Prosecutor's Office has decided not to indict twelve out of the thirteen individuals sent by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, including former Vice President Hiroichi Kaneshige.

Record 9.7 Trillion Yen Intervention: Former Finance Official Analyzes the Move

In an effort to curb the yen's depreciation, the government and the Bank of Japan conducted a record 9.7 trillion yen intervention during the long holiday period. Does such an intervention effectively counteract yen depreciation?

Japan's Major Banks to Raise Fixed-Rate Mortgage Interest Rates

With long-term interest rates rising steadily, Japan's major banks have announced a significant increase in fixed-rate mortgage interest rates starting next month.

New High-Rise Towers to Transform Tokyo Bay Area

The construction of a high-rise tower in Tokyo's Bay Area, leveraging its waterfront location, has been unveiled to the press amid ongoing redevelopment projects throughout the city.

Kokuyo Opens New Office in Beijing, Showcases Modern Work Styles

Kokuyo, renowned for its high-quality and innovative office furniture, has opened a new office in Beijing, showcasing height-adjustable desks and phone booth-style spaces. The office in Beijing is a joint space with Lamex, a Hong Kong furniture brand that Kokuyo merged with in July 2022.

Japan's Long-term Interest Rates Rise to 1.075%, Highest in 12 Years

Long-term interest rates rose, with the yield on newly issued 10-year government bonds in the Tokyo bond market reaching 1.075% at one point, 0.04% higher than the previous day's closing rate. This marks the highest level in about 12 years.

As EV Sales Grow, Major Automakers Showcase Latest Engine Technologies

As the number of electric vehicles (EVs) on the market continues to grow, Japanese automakers have showcased their latest engine technologies, emphasizing their commitment to ongoing engine development.

Japan's Traditional Producers in a Pickle

Japan's beloved pickles are facing a crisis. Starting next month, stricter rules for pickle production will come into effect, forcing many farmers to abandon their pickle-making operations.