Jun 03 (News On Japan) - In the wake of a magnitude 5.0+ earthquake observed in Ishikawa Prefecture early Monday morning, the Japan Meteorological Agency held an emergency press conference warning of the likelihood of future quakes similar to the magnitude 7.0 event on New Year's Day, describing it as part of ongoing seismic activity.

Japan Meteorological Agency, Earthquake and Tsunami Monitoring Division Chief, Harada:

"We have determined that the mechanism and depth of the epicenter are consistent with ongoing seismic activity. We must remain vigilant as similar magnitudes may occur."

According to the agency, this earthquake appeared to involve several seismic events occurring in quick succession.

The epicenter was only a few kilometers from the location of the New Year’s Day earthquake, linking it to the recent series of tremors.

Since January, there have been over 1,800 earthquakes with a magnitude of 1.0 or higher, prompting the agency to advise that there is a high probability of similar quakes occurring within the next week.

Source: ANN