Final Chance to See the 'Queen of the Skies' Jumbo Up Close

NAHA, Jun 03 (News On Japan) - The Boeing 747, once dubbed the 'Queen of the Skies' and a mainstay for airlines like ANA and JAL, is nearing the end of its operational life. Known as the Jumbo Jet, this super-large aircraft is now rarely seen in Japan, with only Nippon Cargo Airlines (NCA), based at Narita Airport, still flying it.

While production of the aircraft has ceased, a rare opportunity to see the Boeing 747 up close is emerging in Okinawa.

In January, the only dedicated aircraft maintenance company in Japan, located at Naha Airport, took on maintenance duties for NCA. This has led to the consideration of a maintenance tour, allowing enthusiasts and the public to witness the Jumbo Jet in the hangar.

Source: Kyodo

