TOKYO, Jun 09 (News On Japan) - Prime Minister Kishida is set to hold a summit meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky on June 13th, where they will sign a joint document committing to continued support for the next ten years.

According to government officials, Prime Minister Kishida is finalizing plans to meet individually with President Zelensky, who is scheduled to attend the G7 Summit in Puglia, Italy, as a guest starting on the 13th.

This will be their first face-to-face meeting since the "Hiroshima Summit" in May last year, approximately one year ago.

The G7 leaders pledged long-term security cooperation for Ukraine last July, with each country expected to discuss specific support measures.

In line with Japan's constitutional restrictions, the joint document will outline non-lethal equipment and supplies provision, along with intelligence cooperation such as information gathering and analysis.

The document is also expected to include continued financial support and enhanced energy assistance, such as providing generators.

To ensure long-term support, the document will have a "10-year" validity period, and if an agreement is reached, the two leaders will sign it.

