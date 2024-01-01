TOKYO, Jun 11 (News On Japan) - A large swarm of bees was found gathering on the sidewalk in front of Tokyo's Shinjuku Station on Tuesday afternoon, with authorities urging people to avoid creating a disturbance.

Reporter: 'I am here at the sidewalk in front of Shinjuku West Exit. There is a massive swarm of bees.'

The bees were found on a tree right in front of Shinjuku Station's west exit.

At around 12:30 PM on June 11, an emergency call was made reporting 'countless bees flying around' and estimating the number to be around 2,000.

The sidewalk, usually crowded with pedestrians, has been partially restricted to keep people away from the bees.

Pedestrian: '(Q. Have you ever seen this many bees in Shinjuku?) No, this is the first time. (Q. How do you feel about this number of bees?) Is it safe? It's really scary.'

Nearby store employee: '(Some bees) came into the store a little. (Q. Were there any injuries?) No, there weren't any. The number of bees was quite surprising.'

According to Shinjuku Ward, during this season, queen bees and worker bees move to create new nests, making large gatherings more likely.

A ward representative stated, 'The risk is low as long as they are clustered together. Please watch out to disturb them.'

Source: TBS