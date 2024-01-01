CHIBA, Jun 17 (News On Japan) - An attempt to break a Guinness World Record for the longest hand-holding line fell short by just three seconds on the 15th in Chiba's Kujukuri Beach. The event, part of the 150th anniversary celebration of Chiba Prefecture, aimed to surpass the record set in Malaysia in 2017.

Participants gathered on the Kujukuri toll road, joining hands to form the longest line of people holding wrists. The record to beat was 4,222 participants, and on the 15th, 4,554 people joined the attempt, raising high hopes for a new record.

However, the participants managed to hold hands for only 57 seconds, falling three seconds short of the one-minute requirement, thus failing to set a new Guinness World Record.

Source: TBS