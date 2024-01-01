NARA, Jun 22 (News On Japan) - In July two years ago, former Prime Minister Abe was shot and killed. It has been revealed that the man accused in the incident said he 'did not expect the situation to become what it is now.'

The defense team of Tetsuya Yamagami, 43, who has been indicted for murder and other charges, revealed on June 21st that Yamagami said he 'did not expect the situation to become what it is now' following the incident's exposure of issues related to the Unification Church and second-generation religious followers.

Furthermore, Yamagami commented on the widespread awareness of the plight of second-generation religious followers, stating, 'I don't know if this has been good or bad for them.'

Nearly two years have passed since the incident, but there is no indication of when Yamagami's trial will begin.

Source: ANN