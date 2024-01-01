News On Japan
Society

Suspect Speaks on Aftermath of Abe's Assassination

NARA, Jun 22 (News On Japan) - In July two years ago, former Prime Minister Abe was shot and killed. It has been revealed that the man accused in the incident said he 'did not expect the situation to become what it is now.'

The defense team of Tetsuya Yamagami, 43, who has been indicted for murder and other charges, revealed on June 21st that Yamagami said he 'did not expect the situation to become what it is now' following the incident's exposure of issues related to the Unification Church and second-generation religious followers.

Furthermore, Yamagami commented on the widespread awareness of the plight of second-generation religious followers, stating, 'I don't know if this has been good or bad for them.'

Nearly two years have passed since the incident, but there is no indication of when Yamagami's trial will begin.

POPULAR NEWS

Bank's Decision to Scrap Seniority System Marks Shift in Japan's Corporate Culture

The long-standing seniority-based system in Japanese companies is being phased out. Many have considered it natural to rise with age, but there have been times when people desired recognition based on ability. With this deeply ingrained system now under review, will the decision by a major bank change Japan's corporate culture?

Court Upholds Kishu Don Juan's Will to Donate Entire Estate to City

In a significant ruling regarding the estate of businessman 'Kishu Don Juan,' the court declared on Friday the will, which states that his 1.3 billion yen estate be donated entirely to the city, to be valid. Relatives had contested the will's validity, but the court dismissed their claims.

'It's Not a Show': Yasaka Shrine Chief Opposes Premium Seats at Gion Festival

A controversy has erupted over the sale of high-priced premium seats at the Gion Festival. Yasaka Shrine's chief priest has expressed concern over the decision to sell premium seats for 150,000 yen each, stating, "This is not a show."

Poster Crisis in Tokyo Election

The Tokyo gubernatorial election was officially announced on June 20th, with a record 56 candidates running. However, the allocated poster spaces only accommodate 48 candidates, leaving some without a place to display their posters. As a workaround, clear file folders are being used, causing confusion at polling sites.

63-Leaf Clover Recognized by Guinness World Records

A rare 63-leaf clover, cultivated in the garden of Takaharu Watanabe in Nasushiobara City, Tochigi Prefecture, has been officially recognized by Guinness World Records this month.

MORE Society NEWS

Japan's Imperial Couple to Depart for Britain

Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako are embarking on an eight-day trip to Britain as state guests. They were officially invited by King Charles. (NHK)

Man Found Dead with Claw Marks on Face and Back

Police in central Japan are investigating the possibility of a bear attack following the grim discovery of a man in his 50s found dead in a forest with claw marks on his face and back.

Revelations from a High-Earning Woman in Papa Katsu

A high-profile papa katsu woman who earns 5 million yen a month has shared her insights following the resignation of former MP Miyazawa over a papa katsu scandal. In a candid interview, the woman, identified as Rika, 25, shed light on her two-year experience in the world of compensated dating, commonly referred to as papa katsu.

Kyoto Hotel Refuses Israeli Guest, Citing Military Connection

A hotel in Kyoto refused to accommodate an Israeli man, unilaterally identifying him as a member of the military. The city issued administrative guidance to the hotel on June 20, citing potential violations of the Hotel Business Law.

Stream Train Driver Blows Over Alcohol Limit, Twice

A steam locomotive (SL) driver at Mooka Railway was found to have exceeded the alcohol limit twice during pre-operation checks but continued to operate the train. The incident came to light following an internal whistleblower's report.

Life Sentence Upheld for Ex-Nurse in Patient Murder Case

The Tokyo High Court upheld the life sentence for a former nurse accused of killing three elderly patients by mixing disinfectant into their IV drips at the former Oguchi Hospital in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture. The verdict was delivered on June 19, confirming the initial ruling by the Yokohama District Court in 2021.

Osaka Police Use Mirrors to Prevent Escalator Voyeurism

As temperatures rise and more skin is exposed, the incidence of voyeurism tends to increase. To combat this, the Osaka Prefectural Police have devised an innovative strategy using a simple yet effective tool -- mirrors.