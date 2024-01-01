News On Japan
Politics

Death Threats Sent to Renho's Office

TOKYO, Jun 24 (News On Japan) - The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has launched an investigation following death threats sent to the office of former House of Councillors member Renho, who is running for the Tokyo gubernatorial election.

According to investigators, on the morning of June 23, faxes containing threats were received at Renho's campaign office and various locations associated with the Constitutional Democratic Party. The faxes included statements such as "I have acquired sulfuric acid. I will attack members of the Constitutional Democratic Party and their families," "I will stab Renho to death," and "I have planted explosives to detonate on June 24."

Renho has filed a police report, and the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has begun an investigation on suspicion of intimidation.

Additionally, 19 election posters of a specific political group were found torn in Kabukicho, Shinjuku Ward, and 24 posters of the same group were found removed in Daiba, Minato Ward.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department is investigating these incidents as violations of the Public Offices Election Act.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Death Threats Sent to Renho's Office

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has launched an investigation following death threats sent to the office of former House of Councillors member Renho, who is running for the Tokyo gubernatorial election.

Stray Dogs Pose New Threat to Livestock in Hokkaido

In Hokkaido, where bear attacks on cattle have been frequent, stray dogs exhibit wolf-like behavior have now become a serious issue. On June 19, footage captured in Shunan, Yamaguchi Prefecture, showed a stray dog rushing out aggressively towards an already formed pack. This region has been plagued by the problem of stray dogs for around 20 years due to uncontrolled breeding.

Honda to End Production of Iconic 50cc Super Cub

Honda's Super Cub, known as the world's best-selling motorbike with over 100 million units produced, will soon see the end of an era. Honda has announced its decision to stop the production of motorbikes with engine capacities of 50cc or less, including the iconic Super Cub.

Japanese Imperial Couple Arrive in UK

The Emperor and Empress of Japan have arrived in the UK for an official visit aimed at strengthening friendly relations. This marks the Emperor's first state visit to the UK in 26 years since 1998.

Japan Has Highest Rate of Childless Women Among OECD

According to a report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), 28.3% of women born in 1975 in Japan are childless, the highest rate among member countries.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Politics NEWS

Poster Crisis in Tokyo Election

The Tokyo gubernatorial election was officially announced on June 20th, with a record 56 candidates running. However, the allocated poster spaces only accommodate 48 candidates, leaving some without a place to display their posters. As a workaround, clear file folders are being used, causing confusion at polling sites.

Tokyo Election Showdown: Koike's 'Three Cities' vs Renho's 'Seven Promises'

More than 50 candidates have declared their intention to run in the Tokyo gubernatorial election scheduled for July 7. On June 18, incumbent Governor Yuriko Koike and House of Councillors member Renho both announced their campaign platforms. How do their visions differ?

Japan's Diet Approves Legislation to Overhaul Foreign Trainee Scheme

Japan's Diet has passed a bill aimed at replacing the technical intern system for foreign nationals with a new training program. (NHK)

US Military Holding 'Valiant Shield' Training Exercise in Japan

The US military is conducting a large-scale field training exercise in the Pacific region, including bases in Japan for the first time. (NHK)

Tokyo Governor to Run for Third Term, Renho to Challenge

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike (71) announced on the 12th her intention to run for a third term in the gubernatorial election scheduled for July 7, with the official campaign period starting on June 20th.

Japan and Ukraine to Sign Joint Document on 10-Year Reconstruction Support

Prime Minister Kishida is set to hold a summit meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky on June 13th, where they will sign a joint document committing to continued support for the next ten years.

Tsubasa Party Broadcasts 'Car Chase' on Social Media

In a recent election interference incident, members of the Tsubasa Party were found to have pursued the Constitutional Democratic Party's campaign vehicle more than five times, referring to these actions as 'car chases' and broadcasting them on social media.

Japan's 'Basic Policy' Draft Revealed: Measures to Address Gender Wage Gap

The draft of Japanese government's fundamental 'Basic Policy' for economic and fiscal management, which aims to be approved by the Cabinet this month, includes measures to address the gender wage gap.