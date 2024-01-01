TOKYO, Jun 24 (News On Japan) - The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has launched an investigation following death threats sent to the office of former House of Councillors member Renho, who is running for the Tokyo gubernatorial election.

According to investigators, on the morning of June 23, faxes containing threats were received at Renho's campaign office and various locations associated with the Constitutional Democratic Party. The faxes included statements such as "I have acquired sulfuric acid. I will attack members of the Constitutional Democratic Party and their families," "I will stab Renho to death," and "I have planted explosives to detonate on June 24."

Renho has filed a police report, and the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has begun an investigation on suspicion of intimidation.

Additionally, 19 election posters of a specific political group were found torn in Kabukicho, Shinjuku Ward, and 24 posters of the same group were found removed in Daiba, Minato Ward.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department is investigating these incidents as violations of the Public Offices Election Act.

