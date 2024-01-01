20-Year Sentence for Stalker Who Killed Ex-Girlfriend in Fukuoka

FUKUOKA, Jun 28 (News On Japan) - Fukuoka District Court has sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for the murder of his former girlfriend in front of JR Hakata Station.

According to the indictment, Satoshi Terauchi, 32, was charged with murder and violating the Stalker Regulation Law after repeatedly stabbing his former girlfriend, Miki Kawano, 38, with a knife on the street in front of JR Hakata Station in Fukuoka City in January of last year.

During the trial, the prosecution argued for a 30-year sentence, stating that the crime was impulsive and self-centered, leaving no room for leniency. The defense, however, denied the stalking allegations and contended that a 17-year sentence would be appropriate.

In the verdict announced on June 28, Judge Atsushi Tomita ruled that Terauchi's actions, driven by romantic obsession and resentment, constituted stalking, thereby violating the Stalker Regulation Law. Combining this with a separate assault case, the court sentenced Terauchi to 20 years in prison.

Source: ANN