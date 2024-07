Hiroshima, Jul 06 (News On Japan) - A man died after being pinned by a microbus that started moving without a driver following a funeral in Hiroshima.

The incident occurred in Hiroshima's Aki Ward this February. The bus, which was parked on a steep slope, suddenly began moving as 15 funeral attendees were boarding.

Police have filed charges against the 57-year-old bus driver, alleging he failed to use wheel chocks despite applying the handbrake.

Source: ANN