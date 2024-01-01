Girl Jumps from 12th Floor, Killing Pedestrian Below

YOKOHAMA, Sep 02 (News On Japan) - Two women died after a 17 year-old high school student jumped from the rooftop of a shopping complex connected to Yokohama Station on Saturday evening, landing on a pedestrian in Kanagawa Prefecture.

Around 6 p.m., a passerby called the police reporting, “Two women are lying on the ground, bleeding. It looks like they jumped.”

According to the police, a 17-year-old high school senior fell from the rooftop deck of a commercial facility on the 12th floor directly connected to Yokohama Station and collided with Chikako Chiba, a 32-year-old office worker who was walking with three friends.

Both women were transported to the hospital in cardiopulmonary arrest but were later confirmed dead.

The rooftop of the commercial facility was freely accessible, and police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the fall.

Source: TBS