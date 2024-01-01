News On Japan
Society

Girl Jumps from 12th Floor, Killing Pedestrian Below

YOKOHAMA, Sep 02 (News On Japan) - Two women died after a 17 year-old high school student jumped from the rooftop of a shopping complex connected to Yokohama Station on Saturday evening, landing on a pedestrian in Kanagawa Prefecture.

Around 6 p.m., a passerby called the police reporting, “Two women are lying on the ground, bleeding. It looks like they jumped.”

According to the police, a 17-year-old high school senior fell from the rooftop deck of a commercial facility on the 12th floor directly connected to Yokohama Station and collided with Chikako Chiba, a 32-year-old office worker who was walking with three friends.

Both women were transported to the hospital in cardiopulmonary arrest but were later confirmed dead.

The rooftop of the commercial facility was freely accessible, and police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the fall.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japan's Real Wages Increase for Second Month

The total cash earnings received by workers in Japan increased by 3.6% in July compared to last year, marking the second consecutive month of positive growth in real wages after adjusting for inflation.

Hyogo Governor Issued Over 2,000 Orders During Nights and Holidays

In ongoing investigations over power harassment, Governor Saito of Hyogo Prefecture allegedly issued more than 2,000 work-related directives via chat to senior officials during nights and holidays over the course of a year.

Autumn Sleep Day: 80% of Students Not Getting Enough Sleep

September 3 is designated as 'Autumn Sleep Day,' a day to raise awareness about health and sleep, as new data reveals that nearly 80% of high school students are not getting the recommended amount of shut eye.

Man Bitten by Redback Spider in Osaka

A man experienced numbness Monday after being bitten on his big toe by a Redback spider that had been hiding in his sandal left on the balcony of his apartment in a residential area of Osaka Prefecture.

Typhoon No. 10 Trail of Destruction: 3,000-Year-Old Yakusugi Tree Split in Two

Typhoon No. 10, which brought record-breaking rains across various regions, has left significant damage, including flooding homes and triggering landslides. On Yakushima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture, a 3,000-year-old Yakusugi tree was split in two, leaving a scar on a popular tourist spot.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

'Japan's Amalfi' Earmarks 1.6 Million Yen to Tackle Stray Dogs

Wakayama City has decided to tackle the stray dog issue in Japan's Amalfi with a firm approach, setting up early morning patrols and dog traps.

Japan’s Oldest Multiplication Chart Found in Nara, Dating Back 1,300 Years

An ancient multiplication table, believed to be the oldest in Japan, has been discovered at the ruins of Fujiwara Palace in Nara Prefecture.

Emperor Harvests Rice at Imperial Palace

The Emperor of Japan carried out the annual rice harvest on Wednesday afternoon in the paddy fields of Tokyo's Imperial Palace, wearing rubber boots and holding a sickle, carefully harvesting the ripened rice stalks one by one with practiced hands.

Tons of Kujo Negi Stolen from Kyoto Farms

Approximately 860 kilograms of Kujo negi, a traditional Kyoto vegetable, have been stolen from the fields of Kuse, Kyoto Prefecture, as police investigate a string of leek thefts in the surrounding area.

Man Bitten by Redback Spider in Osaka

A man experienced numbness Monday after being bitten on his big toe by a Redback spider that had been hiding in his sandal left on the balcony of his apartment in a residential area of Osaka Prefecture.

Ex-Wife of 'Don Juan of Kishu' Sentenced to 3.5 Years Prison

The former wife of the wealthy businessman known as the 'Don Juan of Kishu,' who is accused of murdering him, has been sentenced to three years and six months in prison for defrauding another man out of a large sum of money.

Elderly Couple's Car Plunges Into Nagoya Bay, Killing Both

Rescuers were unable to save an elderly couple after a local fisherman reported seeing a car plunge into the sea off Nagoya's Minato-ku on Sunday.

Tokyo Honors Korean Victims of Great Kanto Earthquake After 101 Years

A memorial service was held in Tokyo for the Korean victims who lost their lives in the Great Kanto Earthquake 101 years ago.