First Auction of Autumn Salmon Sees Record High Price

SAPPORO, Sep 04 (News On Japan) - The first auction of autumn salmon was held on September 3rd in Sapporo, where the highest bid reached 88,888 yen per kilogram. This is the highest price recorded since 2014, when statistics began being tracked, and it’s approximately four times higher than last year's price.

Keita Iwabuchi, a representative from the supermarket that won the bid, commented, "I hope this helps boost Hokkaido’s economy. We set this price as a form of support, hoping for a bountiful catch in the future."

This year, a record low catch of autumn salmon is anticipated, leading to a likely increase in retail prices.

Source: ANN

