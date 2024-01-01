ispace Completes Transport of Lunar Rover to Japan

TOKYO, Sep 06 (News On Japan) - Space startup 'ispace,' aiming to achieve the first moon landing by a private Japanese company, has announced the completion of transporting its lunar rover from Luxembourg to Japan.

ispace transported the rover, named "Tenacious," from its manufacturing base in Luxembourg to Japan in a specialized container.

The rover measures 54 cm in length and weighs approximately 5 kg. After the rover is mounted onto a lunar lander in Japan, it will be transported to the United States. There, it is scheduled to be launched aboard a rocket from American space company SpaceX this winter.

The rover is expected to reach the moon in about five months, with the goal of collecting lunar soil samples.

In April of last year, ispace made its first attempt to land on the moon but was unsuccessful. This marks their second attempt at a lunar landing.