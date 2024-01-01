Fukuoka Minimum Wage Increases by 51 Yen, Reaches Record 992 Yen

FUKUOKA, Sep 07 (News On Japan) - The Fukuoka Prefectural Labor Bureau under the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare announced a 51-yen increase in the minimum wage for Fukuoka Prefecture, bringing the hourly wage to 992 yen, marking the largest increase to date.

The Fukuoka Labor Bureau announced on Thursday the hike in the minimum hourly wage, which must be paid to all workers.

This increase reflects the rising cost of living and wage hikes seen in this year's spring labor negotiations, raising the prefecture's minimum wage from the previous 941 yen to 992 yen.

The 51-yen increase is the largest margin since hourly wages began to be tracked in 2002, surpassing the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare's Central Minimum Wage Council's recommendation of a 50-yen increase.

The new wage will apply to all workers in Fukuoka Prefecture starting from October 5.

Source: FBS福岡放送ニュース