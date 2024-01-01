News On Japan
Post-Holiday Blues Drive Surge in Job Resignations

TOKYO, Jan 08 (News On Japan) - The nine-day New Year holiday, often hailed as a "miraculous break," has come to an end, and everyday life is gradually resuming. However, for some, this period marked a turning point—deciding to quit their jobs. One resignation service provider reported a record-high number of client requests.

This development raises the question: why are so many people resigning right after a long holiday? On January 7th, the topic being discussed is the sudden surge in job resignations following the extended break.

Many employees returning to work after the holiday expressed a sense of gloom. When asked about how they felt post-holiday, some shared sentiments such as, "It’s tough going straight into a full five-day workweek. I feel gloomy. During the break, I could relax more, so going back to work feels sad," and "I wish I could take a permanent break. Returning from my hometown to Tokyo felt like something I had to force myself to do multiple times. Facing another hellish daily routine feels incredibly depressing."

Others mentioned, "The crowded trains during rush hour are really crushing. For a moment, I felt like I wanted to quit."

Amid this atmosphere, resignation services have seen an increase in clients, particularly during this post-holiday period.

According to a company offering resignation services in Tokyo, January 6th—the first workday of the year—marked the highest number of users ever, with 256 clients signing up in a single day. The company expects more than 100 new contracts on January 7th as well.

The company attributes this trend to the long holiday, during which many employees start dreading their return to work.

Shinji Tanimoto, president of the resignation service "Moumuri," explained, "Using a resignation service costs money. None of our clients chose this option simply because they didn’t want to work after a nine-day holiday. Most of them decided to quit due to serious issues such as harassment."

Tanimoto added that while there are various reasons for resignations, harassment and mental health concerns are the most common factors. He elaborated, "In many cases, employees fear that informing their boss about their resignation will worsen the harassment they are already facing. During the long break, they reflect on their situation, feel overwhelmed, and become unable to return to work."

Looking at monthly statistics, the company noted that since April 2024, when awareness of resignation services grew, they have consistently handled over 1,000 contracts per month. To date, 23,000 individuals have used their service to resign.

While there’s no significant gender gap among those using resignation services, about 70% are in their 20s and 30s. Interestingly, the service is also utilized by older individuals, with clients in their 50s and beyond. The oldest client was reportedly 71 years old.

In response to this societal trend, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare is introducing helplines and online consultation services that cater to different age groups and concerns. Seeking advice and sharing one’s troubles may help individuals better organize their thoughts and emotions.

Remember, you are not alone—don’t hesitate to reach out to someone.

Source: FNN

