Kura Sushi to Open Largest-Ever Outlet at Osaka Expo

OSAKA, Sep 13 (News On Japan) - Kura Sushi, the popular conveyor-belt sushi chain, announced plans to open a massive new outlet at next year's Osaka-Kansai Expo, featuring a rotating conveyor with dishes from around the world.

The temporary dining facility, unveiled by Kura Sushi, will boast more than 330 seats and a conveyor belt stretching approximately 135 meters, making it the largest store in the company’s history.

In a sustainable twist, over 330,000 red scallop shells, originally classified as industrial waste, will be reused to cover the building’s exterior. In addition to sushi, the conveyor will carry cuisine from roughly 80 different countries.

Kura Sushi’s Director of PR and IR, Hiroyuki Okamoto, stated, “We hope this will allow people to experience the fun of conveyor-belt sushi and serve as a stepping stone for global expansion.”

Although pricing details are still under review, the popular “Bikkura Pon!” game, where customers win prizes after eating five plates, will also be available.

Source: YOMIURI