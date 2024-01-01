News On Japan
Food

Kura Sushi to Open Largest-Ever Outlet at Osaka Expo

OSAKA, Sep 13 (News On Japan) - Kura Sushi, the popular conveyor-belt sushi chain, announced plans to open a massive new outlet at next year's Osaka-Kansai Expo, featuring a rotating conveyor with dishes from around the world.

The temporary dining facility, unveiled by Kura Sushi, will boast more than 330 seats and a conveyor belt stretching approximately 135 meters, making it the largest store in the company’s history.

In a sustainable twist, over 330,000 red scallop shells, originally classified as industrial waste, will be reused to cover the building’s exterior. In addition to sushi, the conveyor will carry cuisine from roughly 80 different countries.

Kura Sushi’s Director of PR and IR, Hiroyuki Okamoto, stated, “We hope this will allow people to experience the fun of conveyor-belt sushi and serve as a stepping stone for global expansion.”

Although pricing details are still under review, the popular “Bikkura Pon!” game, where customers win prizes after eating five plates, will also be available.

Source: YOMIURI

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japanese Skateboarding Prodigy Joins Guinness World Record Holders

More than 2,000 amazing records from around the world have been registered in the latest Guinness World Records 2025, among from a young skateboarding prodigy from Japan.

Man Crushed to Death by Fallen Tree in Tokyo

A man in his 30s died after being trapped under a fallen ginkgo tree in Hino City, Tokyo.

JAL Speeds Up Boarding Process

Japan Airlines (JAL) has introduced a new boarding method on September 11, aimed at shortening the boarding time for large aircraft on domestic flights.

Nara Palaces Nominated for UNESCO World Heritage

Nara's Asuka and Fujiwara Palaces have been officially recommended as a candidate for UNESCO's World Cultural Heritage list, with the goal of achieving registration at the World Heritage Committee meeting scheduled for the year after next.

University of Tokyo to Increase Tuition by 20%

University of Tokyo President Teruo Fujii revealed that the university is finalizing plans to raise undergraduate tuition fees by 20%, starting with students entering next academic year.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Food NEWS

Kura Sushi to Open Largest-Ever Outlet at Osaka Expo

Kura Sushi, the popular conveyor-belt sushi chain, announced plans to open a massive new outlet at next year's Osaka-Kansai Expo, featuring a rotating conveyor with dishes from around the world.

Burger King Tsukimi Moon Viewing Pineapple Burger

Most Tsukimi Burgers like Mcdonald's and KFC use fried egg for expressing full moon, but Burger King uses pineapple expressing full moon. (japanesestuffchannel)

My Tokyo Station Food Quest: Discovering Unexpected Delights

I'm going to eat and drink at Tokyo Station in Japan. It's more than just a station. (Solo Travel Japan / Food Tour)

7 Must Try Dessert Places in Kyoto Japan

Saryo Suisen - Takatsuji Main Shop: The warabi mochi had a distinct slimy and super soft texture. The taste was quite bitter, which matcha lovers would appreciate. (Happy Trip)

First Auction of Autumn Salmon Sees Record High Price

The first auction of autumn salmon was held on September 3rd in Sapporo, where the highest bid reached 88,888 yen per kilogram. This is the highest price recorded since 2014, when statistics began being tracked, and it’s approximately four times higher than last year's price.

BBQ Chain's Half-Price Women-Only Deal

Is offering a 'half-price for women' promotion at all-you-can-eat BBQ discriminatory?

A Night Out in Shibuya! | A Tokyo Local's Guide - What to Do, Eat & DRINK!

A night out in Shibuya, Tokyo! – Here’s your local guide to what to do, eat & drink! -- Shibuya is not only known for its famous Shibuya Crossing, but also for its incredible nightlife. (Japan by Food)

Tokyo Bakery Tour: 10 Must-Try Japanese Breads

We visit 5 top bakeries to introduce you to 10 typical Japanese breads in Tokyo. From fluffy melonpan to savory Curry Bread, each bite showcases the diverse and delicious flavors of Japanese baking traditions. Join us as we explore the best of Tokyo's bread offerings and uncover the hidden gems of this culinary paradise. (TabiEats)