Starbucks Opens Family-Friendly Cafe in Japanese Shopping Mall

Saitama, Sep 14 (News On Japan) - Starbucks has revamped one of its stores inside a shopping mall to be more welcoming to customers with children, including bench-style seating and wider aisles to make it easier to accommodate strollers, as well as locating next to a children's play area.

For the first time in Japan, a space has been set up where children can select their favorite sauces to create their own Frappuccino. The drink sizes have also been tailored so that children can finish them comfortably.

Customer: "It looks like we’ll be visiting more often. We usually get takeout since we can't relax at most places, but here, we can take our time."

Starbucks plans to analyze customer feedback and consider expanding the number of these family-friendly stores across Japan.

Source: ANN