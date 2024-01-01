News On Japan
Food

Starbucks Opens Family-Friendly Cafe in Japanese Shopping Mall

Saitama, Sep 14 (News On Japan) - Starbucks has revamped one of its stores inside a shopping mall to be more welcoming to customers with children, including bench-style seating and wider aisles to make it easier to accommodate strollers, as well as locating next to a children's play area.

For the first time in Japan, a space has been set up where children can select their favorite sauces to create their own Frappuccino. The drink sizes have also been tailored so that children can finish them comfortably.

Customer: "It looks like we’ll be visiting more often. We usually get takeout since we can't relax at most places, but here, we can take our time."

Starbucks plans to analyze customer feedback and consider expanding the number of these family-friendly stores across Japan.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Relief on way amid Japan's rice shortage as new harvest starts

Farmers in Japan's rice-producing regions have started harvesting and shipping this year's crop, helping to ease a nationwide shortage. (NHK)

Japanese Scientists Win Ig Nobel Prize for Anus Breathing Discovery

In this year's Ig Nobels, Japanese researchers have won an award for discovering that mammals can breathe through their anuses, opening a new pathway for ventilators.

Japanese Skateboarding Prodigy Joins Guinness World Record Holders

More than 2,000 amazing records from around the world have been registered in the latest Guinness World Records 2025, including a feat by a young skateboarding prodigy from Japan.

Man Crushed to Death by Fallen Tree in Tokyo

A man in his 30s died after being trapped under a fallen ginkgo tree in Hino City, Tokyo.

JAL Speeds Up Boarding Process

Japan Airlines (JAL) has introduced a new boarding method on September 11, aimed at shortening the boarding time for large aircraft on domestic flights.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Food NEWS

Starbucks Opens Family-Friendly Cafe in Japanese Shopping Mall

Starbucks has revamped one of its stores inside a shopping mall to be more welcoming to customers with children, including bench-style seating and wider aisles to make it easier to accommodate strollers, as well as locating next to a children's play area.

Kura Sushi to Open Largest-Ever Outlet at Osaka Expo

Kura Sushi, the popular conveyor-belt sushi chain, announced plans to open a massive new outlet at next year's Osaka-Kansai Expo, featuring a rotating conveyor with dishes from around the world.

Burger King Tsukimi Moon Viewing Pineapple Burger

Most Tsukimi Burgers like Mcdonald's and KFC use fried egg for expressing full moon, but Burger King uses pineapple expressing full moon. (japanesestuffchannel)

My Tokyo Station Food Quest: Discovering Unexpected Delights

I'm going to eat and drink at Tokyo Station in Japan. It's more than just a station. (Solo Travel Japan / Food Tour)

7 Must Try Dessert Places in Kyoto Japan

Saryo Suisen - Takatsuji Main Shop: The warabi mochi had a distinct slimy and super soft texture. The taste was quite bitter, which matcha lovers would appreciate. (Happy Trip)

First Auction of Autumn Salmon Sees Record High Price

The first auction of autumn salmon was held on September 3rd in Sapporo, where the highest bid reached 88,888 yen per kilogram. This is the highest price recorded since 2014, when statistics began being tracked, and it’s approximately four times higher than last year's price.

BBQ Chain's Half-Price Women-Only Deal

Is offering a 'half-price for women' promotion at all-you-can-eat BBQ discriminatory?

A Night Out in Shibuya! | A Tokyo Local's Guide - What to Do, Eat & DRINK!

A night out in Shibuya, Tokyo! – Here’s your local guide to what to do, eat & drink! -- Shibuya is not only known for its famous Shibuya Crossing, but also for its incredible nightlife. (Japan by Food)