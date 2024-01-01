Kyoto Zoo Gorilla Passes Mysterious Behavior On To Son

KYOTO, Sep 25 (News On Japan) - A male gorilla at Kyoto City Zoo was photographed wearing plant vines draped over its head.

Viewers of the video commented on social media, with remarks like, 'It’s a vine necklace!' and 'Maybe he wanted to dress up?' sparking a trend, calling the gorilla 'The Stylish Gorilla.'

This gorilla is named Momotaro.

In another video filmed on a different day, he was seen adjusting a hemp sack over his head. Could this behavior be an attempt at ‘fashion’?

We spoke with a zookeeper for insights.

Kyoto City Zoo Zookeeper Yasui: "I’ve never really thought of it as him being stylish. I don’t think he’s thinking about fashion at all."

Though this mysterious behavior may not be fashion-driven, it has been observed for at least seven years.

According to the zookeepers, it’s not just Momotaro who shows these actions. His sons exhibit similar behaviors as well.

Kyoto City Zoo Zookeeper Yasui: "His sons Gentaro and Kintaro are always watching their father, Momotaro, closely and often mimic his actions. It’s possible that they are copying what they’ve seen him do."

