Pac-Man Features in Tokyo's Latest Projection Mapping

TOKYO, Sep 29 (News On Japan) - Projection mapping of the iconic arcade game 'Pac-Man' has begun at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building.

The famous characters from 'Pac-Man,' a beloved arcade game worldwide, are seen moving around on the facade of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building's Main Building No. 1.

The projection mapping at the Tokyo Metropolitan Building, which holds the Guinness World Record for being the world's largest permanent projection mapping on a structure, added 'Pac-Man' to its lineup of programs earlier this year.

In late November, the second installment of the projection mapping will feature Godzilla attacking the Tokyo Metropolitan Building.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has allocated a budget of 950 million yen for this year's projection mapping, though it has not yet announced the economic ripple effect of the event.

Source: ANN