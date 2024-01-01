Ginzan Onsen Implements Vehicle and Entry Restrictions Amid Overtourism

YAMAGATA, Jan 19 (News On Japan) - As overtourism becomes a pressing issue in Japan's tourist destinations, Ginzan Onsen in Yamagata Prefecture has introduced vehicle and entry restrictions starting this month.

Ginzan Onsen, a picturesque hot spring town in Yamagata Prefecture known for its Taisho-era charm, features wooden inns lining the riverside, creating a stunning view when combined with snow. It has gained popularity among foreign tourists.

A visitor from Portugal described it as, “Beautiful! Very nice!” Another from Taiwan exclaimed, “It’s like Spirited Away! The scenery is just like the movie.” At night, the illuminated snow-covered town becomes even more romantic, prompting a tourist from the Philippines to say, “Amazing!”

Last year, approximately 330,000 tourists visited Ginzan Onsen—22 times the population of Obanazawa City, where the town is located. As the Lunar New Year approaches, Yamagata Prefecture, home to Ginzan Onsen, was ranked first in a "fast-growing travel destinations" survey.

While the enchanting snowy scenery attracts many visitors, the increase in tourists has brought challenges. Some tourists stop in the middle of roads to take photos, causing traffic jams at the town entrance. Others dangerously weave between cars, and littering has become an issue.

To address these problems, Ginzan Onsen began overtourism countermeasures this month, including "private vehicle restrictions" and "entry restrictions" for day-trip visitors during the winter. Day-trip visitors must park their cars in a lot about two kilometers from the hot spring town and take a paid shuttle bus. Additionally, visitors wishing to see the popular illuminated night scenery must make advance reservations for entry.

One week into the restrictions, the effects are becoming evident. Eiji Wakimoto, head of the Ginzan Onsen Association, commented, “The town has become a place where visitors can feel at ease. With some space now available, everyone can enjoy their visit.”

Visitors also see the benefits. A tourist from Tokyo shared, “It’s great not to feel the stress of overcrowding. I think the restrictions make sense.” A family from Aichi Prefecture, who had made advance reservations, enjoyed a relaxed evening in the hot spring town. One family member said, “It’s so peaceful and spacious that it’s easy to take photos and feel secure even with kids.”

The scenery was breathtaking enough to make visitors forget the time. At -2°C, with snow falling steadily, one family rushed uphill to the bus stop, just managing to catch the final shuttle. They seemed to have made the most of their trip to Ginzan Onsen.

While the restrictions are showing results, some day-trip visitors still drive into the town despite being prohibited from doing so. A bus driver noted, “Cars that come down here can’t make it back up. Since there’s no parking here, visitors are supposed to park at the lot above.”

Raising awareness of the restrictions remains a challenge. Wakimoto stressed, “If cars come all the way down to the hot spring town, it causes congestion and inconveniences other visitors. I hope people will use the shuttle bus and enjoy Ginzan Onsen at their leisure.”

