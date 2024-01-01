'Hands Free' Tourist Bus Begins in Kyoto

KYOTO, Oct 02 (News On Japan) - Kyoto has launched a pilot project called the 'HANDS FREE BUS' to tackle overtourism and alleviate congestion on city buses, particularly caused by tourists with large luggage.

The new bus service allows tourists to store their luggage in the trunk, promoting a hands-free sightseeing experience. Despite the service’s potential to ease public transportation crowding, initial uptake has been low, with no users reported on the first day.

The initiative addresses chronic issues in Kyoto's public transportation system, where tourists carrying large suitcases often prevent local residents from boarding crowded city buses. Additionally, the city faces a severe shortage of bus drivers, a problem that extends nationwide. By 2030, Japan is expected to face a shortfall of 36,000 bus drivers due to the job's demanding nature, irregular hours, and increased responsibilities.

Experts suggest that Japan's current bus operation model, which relies heavily on fare-based revenue from peak commuting hours, may require a shift. Nationwide subsidies could be necessary for the sustainable operation of bus services, especially in light of declining ridership and changing passenger expectations.

Source: YOMIURI