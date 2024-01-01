News On Japan
Society

Naked Body of 20-Year-Old Found in Hokkaido Park: Police Investigate Possible Homicide

Oct 29 (News On Japan) - In a case where a man was found dead in a park in Hokkaido, police have identified the victim as a 20-year-old university student.

On the morning of October 26th, around 6 a.m., a man was discovered lying naked in a park in Ebetsu City, Hokkaido, and was later confirmed dead at the hospital.

Following an investigation, the deceased was identified as Tomoya Hase, a 20-year-old university student residing in Chitose City. An autopsy determined the cause of death as traumatic shock.

Marks resembling bruises were observed on Hase’s chest and face, leading police to believe he was subjected to a violent assault. Authorities are investigating the case with a focus on potential homicide.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Election Staff in Mini-Skirt Raises Questions

A woman in a neon-colored jacket and mini-skirt was seen supporting a candidate in Japan's latest Lower House election, sparking public debate on extremely short skirts, shorts, and other revealing outfits worn by female campaign staff.

Japanese Voter Turnout Drops, Third Lowest Post-War Level

Voter turnout for Japan's lower house election on Sunday stood at 53.85%, marking the third lowest rate since the end of World War II, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Calls for Accountability Grow Among LDP Leadership

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has fallen short of its majority target, and voices questioning the accountability of the party’s leadership, including Prime Minister Ishiba, are growing.

Japan's Ruling Coalition to Lose Majority

Japan's ruling coalition appears set to lose its majority in the House of Representatives election, marking the first time since 2009 that the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Komeito have failed to secure over half the seats.

Dodgers say Ohtani has partially dislocated shoulder

Shohei Ohtani suffered a subluxation of his left shoulder during an attempted steal of second base Saturday night, potentially putting his availability for the rest of this World Series in jeopardy. (ESPN)

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Naked Body of 20-Year-Old Found in Hokkaido Park: Police Investigate Possible Homicide

In a case where a man was found dead in a park in Hokkaido, police have identified the victim as a 20-year-old university student.

Mysterious Street Signs Leave Locals Puzzled

From a 'Sushi' sign on a crosswalk and vehicles passing under 'giant steel towers,' to narrow tunnels barely navigable by compact cars and an illuminated sign floating in Tokyo’s night sky -- each scene has an unusual story.

Shibuya's Halloween 'Lawless Zone'

As Halloween approaches, Tokyo's Shibuya district has become increasingly chaotic, with large crowds ignoring rules meant to curb unruly behavior.

Metal Theft Cases on the Rise: Roof of Shrine Disappears

At Nagusa Itsukushima Shrine, known as a sacred spot for Demon Slayer fans, most of the roof has gone missing. Copper sheets once hung from the roof, giving the shrine its dignified appearance.

Ginza Staff Kneel in Apology After Dispute with Chinese Tourist

A photo allegedly taken inside the luxury brand store Fendi in Ginza, Tokyo, shows four store employees kneeling in apology to a female customer holding Fendi business cards.

Shibuya Sees Return of 'Jibutarians'

Shibuya, long recognized as a vibrant hub for young people in Tokyo, is undergoing significant changes due to rapid urban redevelopment. With the influx of foreign tourists and increased congestion in public spaces, young people are finding fewer places to gather and relax.

Woman Calls Emergency 250 Times, Presses Paramedic for Relationship

A woman who made more than 250 emergency calls has been arrested, with reports suggesting she pressured a paramedic for a relationship.

Brawl Breaks Out at Tokyo Station

Two intoxicated men, one in white and one in black, were caught on camera brawling on a platform at Tokyo Station, after the drunken man in black bumped into the man in white, leading to a verbal confrontation that escalated into violence.