Naked Body of 20-Year-Old Found in Hokkaido Park: Police Investigate Possible Homicide

Oct 29 (News On Japan) - In a case where a man was found dead in a park in Hokkaido, police have identified the victim as a 20-year-old university student.

On the morning of October 26th, around 6 a.m., a man was discovered lying naked in a park in Ebetsu City, Hokkaido, and was later confirmed dead at the hospital.

Following an investigation, the deceased was identified as Tomoya Hase, a 20-year-old university student residing in Chitose City. An autopsy determined the cause of death as traumatic shock.

Marks resembling bruises were observed on Hase’s chest and face, leading police to believe he was subjected to a violent assault. Authorities are investigating the case with a focus on potential homicide.

Source: FNN