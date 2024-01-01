Tokyo Police Nab Yamanote Line Train Thief

TOKYO, Nov 04 (News On Japan) - A 42-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a business bag containing cash and credit cards from an overhead rack inside a Yamanote Line train at JR Ikebukuro Station in early August.

The suspect, Kouji Oshikawa, reportedly boarded the train as it stopped at the station, swiftly took the bag from near the door, and fled as the train doors opened. Oshikawa has admitted to the charges, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Security footage and investigations reveal that on the same day, Oshikawa allegedly stole from other passengers at various stations using a similar method.

Further investigations are underway as the police suspect Oshikawa may be involved in additional crimes.

Source: TBS