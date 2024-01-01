News On Japan
Society

Money Laundering Operation Busted, 11 Arrested

TOKYO, Nov 01 (News On Japan) - Eleven individuals suspected of laundering money gained through criminal activities were arrested for allegedly facilitating gambling through an online casino.

Sotaro Ishikawa, one of the suspects, commented, "I wonder if I'll be arrested at home, or if they'll take me in. Which will it be?"

The suspects, including 35-year-old Ishikawa, were taken into custody. According to police, since September of last year, these individuals are believed to have enabled gambling activities for eight customers on online casino slot machines, among other games, on a regular basis.

Police have not disclosed whether the suspects have admitted to the allegations.

The suspects allegedly operated under the name "Riverton Group," creating around 4,000 bank accounts under a non-existent paper company to deposit funds obtained through fraudulent activities. The group is suspected of repeatedly engaging in money laundering to conceal these crime proceeds.

Police estimate the total sum laundered to date is approximately 70 billion yen, and further investigations are ongoing.

