Spike in Robberies Linked to 'Dark Part-Time Jobs' in Kanto Region

TOKYO, Nov 05 (News On Japan) - A series of robberies and thefts in the Kanto region, believed to be linked to 'dark part-time jobs,' have reached a total of 23 cases, according to police officials. Some of these incidents may involve the same suspects.

Since August, robberies and thefts linked to “dark part-time jobs” have been on the rise in areas including Kanto.

Interviews with police officials revealed that as of October 4th, there have been 23 cases of incidents with a confirmed or suspected connection to the same suspects.

The joint investigation headquarters, consisting of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department along with the Chiba, Saitama, and Kanagawa prefectural police departments, has designated 18 of these cases as core incidents. The investigation aims to identify both the perpetrators and those issuing orders. To date, 39 individuals, involving 15 of the 18 core incidents, have been arrested.

Among the arrested individuals are not only the direct perpetrators but also recruiters, cash handlers, and individuals responsible for preparing tools. The investigation team continues to work on identifying those who gave orders, using mobile phone data and testimonies as primary sources of information.

