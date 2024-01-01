Former Tsukiji Market Site Welcomes School Students

TOKYO, Dec 02 (News On Japan) - The site of the former Tsukiji Market was opened Sunday to the public for the first time, with about 100 participants, including elementary school students and their parents.

They explored remnants such as the cobblestones that were part of the market's pathways, learning about the history of Tsukiji, which ceased operations in 2018.

A parent remarked, "I was surprised by how spacious it was. It feels like such a waste. I wonder what will become of it in the future."

The redevelopment of the Tsukiji site includes plans for a multifunctional stadium capable of hosting 50,000 people. The majority of the facilities are expected to be completed by fiscal year 2032.

Source: ANN