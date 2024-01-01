News On Japan
Travel

Snow-Covered Kurobe Gorge Becomes Tourist Hotspot

KYOTO, Jan 12 (News On Japan) - A trolley train tour offering views of the snowy Kurobe Gorge in Toyama Prefecture has begun.

The Kurobe Gorge Railway launched the 'Premium Tour' featuring trolley trains as a new tourist attraction, now entering its fourth year.

The sight of bright orange locomotives and trolley cars running along the snow-covered Kurobe River has become a popular new highlight of the region.

According to the railway, the tour will operate four times a day on weekends and holidays until February 24th.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Hammer Attack at Hosei University Leaves Eight Injured, Korean Student Arrested

A female student wielded a hammer on Hosei University's campus in Tokyo, injuring eight students.

Preserving the Aftermath of the Tokyo Air Raids for Future Generations

This year marks 80 years since the end of the Pacific War. As the number of people who experienced the war dwindles, efforts have begun to preserve the remnants of the Tokyo air raids, which claimed the lives of 100,000 people.

Pegasus Appears on Ehime Mountain

A legendary creature has appeared atop a mountain in Ehime Prefecture. What is its true identity?

Kyoto City to Raise Accommodation Tax to Maximum 10,000 Yen

Kyoto City’s accommodation tax, introduced in 2018, is likely to see an increase, with the maximum rate potentially rising to 10,000 yen.

Toyama and Osaka Among 2025 Must-Visit Destinations

The New York Times has released its list of "52 Places to Go in 2025," selecting Toyama and Osaka among the featured locations.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Snow-Covered Kurobe Gorge Becomes Tourist Hotspot

A trolley train tour offering views of the snowy Kurobe Gorge in Toyama Prefecture has begun.

Ginza New Year Window Displays Walking Tour

Ginza has transformed into a winter wonderland with its stunning new window displays for the season. (Video Street View Japan)

Kyoto City to Raise Accommodation Tax to Maximum 10,000 Yen

Kyoto City’s accommodation tax, introduced in 2018, is likely to see an increase, with the maximum rate potentially rising to 10,000 yen.

Toyama and Osaka Among 2025 Must-Visit Destinations

The New York Times has released its list of "52 Places to Go in 2025," selecting Toyama and Osaka among the featured locations.

Hirosaki Castle Suffers Severe Damage as Heavy Snow Topples Trees

Heavy snowfall has caused damage to Hirosaki Castle, and further precautions are needed as the season’s strongest cold wave is expected to hit starting the evening of January 7th.

Foreign Tourists Flock to Japan for New Year Celebrations

Foreign tourists have arrived in large numbers, joining the New Year crowds across popular locations in Tokyo.

Exploring Kyushu's Four Largest Cities | Kagoshima, Kumamoto, Fukuoka, Kitakyushu

Kyushu, Japan's southern-most main island, offers rich culture, local delicacies and beautiful natural landscapes, however, many international tourists don't make it here. In this video, we go on a 4-day trip to introduce the island's four largest cities. (japan-guide.com)

'Plarail Expo' Marks 65 Years

An annual New Year's event showcasing Plarail collections has kicked off in Osaka’s Nanko district, marking the 65th anniversary of the beloved toy enjoyed across generations.