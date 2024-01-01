Snow-Covered Kurobe Gorge Becomes Tourist Hotspot

KYOTO, Jan 12 (News On Japan) - A trolley train tour offering views of the snowy Kurobe Gorge in Toyama Prefecture has begun.

The Kurobe Gorge Railway launched the 'Premium Tour' featuring trolley trains as a new tourist attraction, now entering its fourth year.

The sight of bright orange locomotives and trolley cars running along the snow-covered Kurobe River has become a popular new highlight of the region.

According to the railway, the tour will operate four times a day on weekends and holidays until February 24th.

Source: ANN