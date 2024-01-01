Toy Kingdom Officials Face Charges Over Maze Accident

HYOGO, Dec 06 (News On Japan) - In an incident at a theme park in Kato City, Hyogo Prefecture, where the floor of a 3D maze collapsed, injuring six people, police have decided to send case files for three related officials to prosecutors.

In October 2021, at the Toy Kingdom amusement park in Kato City, Hyogo Prefecture, the floor of a five-story wooden 3D maze gave way, leaving six individuals with serious and minor injuries.

According to investigators, the three officials at the park at the time will be referred to prosecutors on charges of professional negligence resulting in injury, as they allegedly failed to adequately manage the maze, leading to the incident.

The Consumer Affairs Agency released an investigation report last month, highlighting that the beams of the maze were in an environment prone to decay due to exposure to rain and wind.

Source: TBS