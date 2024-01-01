Mount Fuji Photo Spot Gets New Fence

YAMANASHI, Dec 16 (News On Japan) - A popular photo spot where visitors can capture Mount Fuji alongside a convenience store is undergoing new construction to install a fence as part of measures to address visitor misconduct.

The convenience store, located in Fujikawaguchiko Town, Yamanashi Prefecture, has gained popularity for its unique combination with Mount Fuji in the background.

Due to the ongoing issue of dangerous road crossings by foreign tourists and others, the town has started constructing a 6-meter-wide fence on the convenience store’s side to encourage safer behavior.

The fence installation aims to guide visitors to use crosswalks safely. Additionally, starting on the night of December 24th, the town plans to make the crosswalk in front of the convenience store more noticeable by alternating green and white paint on it.

Source: ANN