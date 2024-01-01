Final Year-End Market at Kyoto’s Toji Temple Draws Crowds

KYOTO, Dec 23 (News On Japan) - The World Heritage site of Toji Temple in Kyoto hosted its annual year-end market, the 'Shimai Kobo,' bustling with shoppers.

Toji, a temple associated with Kobo Daishi Kukai, holds the Kobo Market on the 21st of each month to commemorate his monthly memorial day.

December’s event, affectionately known as the 'Shimai Kobo,' is particularly popular, with around 1,000 stalls lining the grounds. These vendors offer New Year’s essentials, such as kazunoko (herring roe), and lucky charms, including figurines of the upcoming year’s zodiac animal, the snake.

Source: YOMIURI