Fans Flock to 'Castle EXPO 2024'

YOKOHAMA, Dec 23 (News On Japan) - Japan's largest event for castle enthusiasts was held in Yokohama on the weekend, drawing castle fans from all the country, featuring PR teams dressed as samurai and celebrity appearances.

The event, now in its ninth year, featured a record 114 participating groups, making it the largest gathering of its kind. The venue was abuzz with excitement, with samurai-themed PR teams and appearances by celebrities adding to the vibrant atmosphere.

A key attraction is the promotional booths set up by municipalities with castles, offering visitors insights for planning castle tours and an array of themed merchandise. On the special stage, celebrity and castle enthusiast Atsushi Tamura shared his unique perspective on enjoying castles, emphasizing the experience from a foot soldier’s viewpoint rather than that of a feudal lord. Tamura’s talk, complete with self-made slides, captivated the audience, who praised his depth of knowledge.

Children had the chance to experience ninja skills at a dedicated booth, learning stealth walking techniques. While many found the task challenging, they enjoyed the hands-on experience, describing it as both fun and difficult. Another highlight of the event is the opportunity to collect limited-edition castle seals, which attracted long queues of visitors eager to add these special souvenirs to their collections.

For the first time, castles from Ishikawa Prefecture, which suffered significant damage from recent earthquakes and flooding, were represented at the event. Organizers hope the expo will offer something for everyone, likening it to a “department store” of castle culture, where visitors can take their time to explore and enjoy the various attractions.

Source: FNN

