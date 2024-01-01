News On Japan
Japan-South Korea Ferry Abandoned After 30 Years

Hakata, Dec 24 (News On Japan) - JR Kyushu High-Speed Ferry announced on December 23rd that it will permanently withdraw from the Japan-South Korea high-speed ferry route connecting Hakata and Busan. The decision follows a scandal involving the company concealing water leakage on its high-speed ferry, the 'Queen Beetle,' while continuing operations.

Despite earlier plans to resume services, it was determined that strengthening the aluminum alloy bow—identified as the cause of the leakage—was technically unfeasible. The company concluded that ensuring safety under these conditions was not possible.

Source: テレ東BIZ

