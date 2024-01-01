Mount Fuji x Lawson's 'New Countermeasure': Green Pedestrian Crossings Painted to Improve Safety

YAMANASHI, Dec 26 (News On Japan) - Tourists crossing the roadway despite warnings have long been a challenge for local authorities. Despite attempts such as installing barriers and banners, the problem has persisted.

Now, a new approach has been implemented. Two pedestrian crossings, once painted solely in white, have been redesigned with alternating green and white stripes.

Fujikawaguchiko Mayor Hideyuki Watanabe explained: "Some suggested using blue, or incorporating Lawson’s signature colors for better visibility on social media, but we decided to prioritize functionality. The green and white stripes are meant to be both noticeable and effective in guiding pedestrians to use the crossings."

Has it worked? While the number of people using the crosswalks has increased, challenges remain.

Mayor Watanabe commented further: "We must analyze the results to determine how pedestrian traffic flows and decide on the next steps accordingly."

Source: ANN