Onigiri Brings Global Food Cultures Together

OSAKA, Jan 26 (News On Japan) - The Osaka-Kansai Expo, set to open in April, is reviving memories of the 1970 Osaka Expo, which sparked national trends such as canned coffee and conveyor-belt sushi. With food playing a key role in this year's event, a unique "Onigiri Project" led by Osaka students and businesses is gaining attention.

At a popular onigiri specialty shop in southern Osaka, customers can choose from around 50 different fillings, including unique combinations. The recent onigiri boom has drawn a notable number of foreign visitors, as the rice ball's appeal grows globally thanks to the popularity of Japanese cuisine and its convenience as a takeaway option.

Two major projects aim to promote onigiri to the world at the Osaka Expo. One involves the Japanese food company Yamahobo, which plans to sell onigiri featuring regional specialties like grilled mackerel. The other, led by Osaka University of Arts students in collaboration with seaweed producer Niko Niko Nori, focuses on incorporating global dishes into onigiri.

Examples include a French ratatouille onigiri, featuring eggplant and zucchini cooked in tomato paste, and a Swiss cheese fondue onigiri, where wine-flavored cheese and herb sausages are paired with rice. The project plans to introduce onigiri inspired by 24 countries, with students providing ideas for fillings and recipes, while Niko Niko Nori handles product development.

Among the participating countries is the Netherlands, which plans to use its pavilion café to showcase its national cuisine. The Dutch onigiri fillings include two iconic dishes: bitterballen and hutspot. Bitterballen, a type of deep-fried croquette filled with spiced beef and onions, is a popular bar snack in the Netherlands. Meanwhile, hutspot, a traditional mashed potato dish mixed with carrots, has been adapted for vegetarian onigiri using plant-based meat.

The Dutch team collaborated with Osaka University of Arts to recreate the crispy texture of bitterballen using stir-fried breadcrumbs and perfected the flavor over months of trials. For hutspot, they addressed the country's growing shift toward plant-based diets, as over 40% of Dutch consumers reduce meat consumption due to environmental concerns.

The project leaders hope that onigiri can serve as a medium for sharing not only flavors but also cultural values, such as sustainability. The Dutch Pavilion’s representatives expressed their desire for visitors to learn about the Netherlands’ environmental initiatives through its onigiri offerings.

After nine months of development, the Dutch onigiri, featuring bitterballen and hutspot fillings, was previewed at Kyoto Station on January 18 ahead of the Expo. Customers were thrilled by the crispy texture and the harmonious blend of flavors.

With its ability to incorporate any cuisine, the humble onigiri is set to make a global impact at the Osaka Expo, fostering cross-cultural connections one bite at a time.

Source: MBS