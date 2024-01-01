Inside Kyushu's Only Girls' Juvenile Center

Kyushu, Feb 02 (News On Japan) - Kyushu’s only juvenile detention center for girls, located in Higashi Ward, Fukuoka City, houses ten girls aged 14 and older, each with their own reasons for being there.

Two of the young women recently marked their coming-of-age ceremony, four days after Japan’s official Coming of Age Day.

The gymnasium, decorated with a red carpet and white-and-red curtains, set the stage for an event that was not held in society but within the confines of the facility. One of the girls shared her reflections:

"Turning 20 has made me think about a lot of things. I want to be someone who can protect those important to me, take responsibility for my actions, support my family, and care for both my mind and body. I’ve had so many thoughts running through my head... I guess I’ve finally become an adult. Looking back, I think it was good that I reached this milestone while still learning here."

Among the detainees is 20-year-old Misa, who was sent to the facility last year after being involved in an assault case triggered by a dispute with a friend. The conflict stemmed from a broken promise not to disclose personal information about her relationships.

"I confronted her, but I couldn't control my emotions. She told me, 'You can hit me until you feel better,' and I did. I punched her face with my right hand, burned her with a cigarette, and even set her hair on fire with a lighter," she admitted.

Shortly after, she was arrested and sentenced to juvenile detention by a family court.

"When the decision was made, I honestly wished I could just go home, but at the same time, I felt that I needed to face the consequences," she recalled.

Currently, the facility houses ten girls aged 14 and older who have been involved in delinquent behavior. To help them develop emotional stability, the center incorporates mindfulness meditation into their rehabilitation program, encouraging them to regulate their emotions and be more aware of their surroundings.

"Before coming here, I would get angry at the smallest things, but now I feel like I don’t react as emotionally as I used to. I’ve learned to recognize my mistakes," Misa said.

In Japan, around 1,800 juveniles are held in detention centers, with girls making up roughly 10% of that number.

"Many of the girls I meet come from difficult family backgrounds, often facing abuse or experiencing sexual violence. When I started working here, I was shocked by how many children have suffered such hardships," said a staff member at the facility.

Unlike many of her peers, Misa was neither abused nor had a strained relationship with her parents. However, she constantly felt frustrated by what she perceived as excessive restrictions on her behavior.

"They set a curfew, controlled who I could talk to… I knew they were worried about me, but I felt suffocated. I just wanted to escape," she admitted.

Now, through letters, she has finally been able to express her true feelings to her parents.

"When I read ‘I just wanted you to trust me a little more,’ it really made me reflect. She had never been able to say these things before, and seeing it all written down hit me hard. It made me think a lot about how I should support her when she returns home," her mother said.

At the coming-of-age ceremony, Misa stood before her parents and shared her resolve.

"I should have turned 20 in society, but because of my actions, I am here. Being in juvenile detention is difficult, but I don’t regret coming here. It has made me realize the importance of my family, my mother’s home-cooked meals, and what truly matters.

To my family, thank you for raising me with love and care. I will do my best to repay you. There will be times when I feel like giving up or running away, but I want to keep moving forward."

Her mother, watching her from the audience, quietly affirmed:

"I just want to support her in whatever she chooses to do. I want us to be able to talk about anything and help her become the adult she wants to be."

Misa concluded with a firm declaration: "My promise is never to repeat the same mistakes and to protect what is truly important to me."

Source: KBC