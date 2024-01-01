News On Japan
Education

Inside Kyushu's Only Girls' Juvenile Center

Kyushu, Feb 02 (News On Japan) - Kyushu’s only juvenile detention center for girls, located in Higashi Ward, Fukuoka City, houses ten girls aged 14 and older, each with their own reasons for being there.

Two of the young women recently marked their coming-of-age ceremony, four days after Japan’s official Coming of Age Day.

The gymnasium, decorated with a red carpet and white-and-red curtains, set the stage for an event that was not held in society but within the confines of the facility. One of the girls shared her reflections:

"Turning 20 has made me think about a lot of things. I want to be someone who can protect those important to me, take responsibility for my actions, support my family, and care for both my mind and body. I’ve had so many thoughts running through my head... I guess I’ve finally become an adult. Looking back, I think it was good that I reached this milestone while still learning here."

Among the detainees is 20-year-old Misa, who was sent to the facility last year after being involved in an assault case triggered by a dispute with a friend. The conflict stemmed from a broken promise not to disclose personal information about her relationships.

"I confronted her, but I couldn't control my emotions. She told me, 'You can hit me until you feel better,' and I did. I punched her face with my right hand, burned her with a cigarette, and even set her hair on fire with a lighter," she admitted.

Shortly after, she was arrested and sentenced to juvenile detention by a family court.

"When the decision was made, I honestly wished I could just go home, but at the same time, I felt that I needed to face the consequences," she recalled.

Currently, the facility houses ten girls aged 14 and older who have been involved in delinquent behavior. To help them develop emotional stability, the center incorporates mindfulness meditation into their rehabilitation program, encouraging them to regulate their emotions and be more aware of their surroundings.

"Before coming here, I would get angry at the smallest things, but now I feel like I don’t react as emotionally as I used to. I’ve learned to recognize my mistakes," Misa said.

In Japan, around 1,800 juveniles are held in detention centers, with girls making up roughly 10% of that number.

"Many of the girls I meet come from difficult family backgrounds, often facing abuse or experiencing sexual violence. When I started working here, I was shocked by how many children have suffered such hardships," said a staff member at the facility.

Unlike many of her peers, Misa was neither abused nor had a strained relationship with her parents. However, she constantly felt frustrated by what she perceived as excessive restrictions on her behavior.

"They set a curfew, controlled who I could talk to… I knew they were worried about me, but I felt suffocated. I just wanted to escape," she admitted.

Now, through letters, she has finally been able to express her true feelings to her parents.

"When I read ‘I just wanted you to trust me a little more,’ it really made me reflect. She had never been able to say these things before, and seeing it all written down hit me hard. It made me think a lot about how I should support her when she returns home," her mother said.

At the coming-of-age ceremony, Misa stood before her parents and shared her resolve.

"I should have turned 20 in society, but because of my actions, I am here. Being in juvenile detention is difficult, but I don’t regret coming here. It has made me realize the importance of my family, my mother’s home-cooked meals, and what truly matters.

To my family, thank you for raising me with love and care. I will do my best to repay you. There will be times when I feel like giving up or running away, but I want to keep moving forward."

Her mother, watching her from the audience, quietly affirmed:

"I just want to support her in whatever she chooses to do. I want us to be able to talk about anything and help her become the adult she wants to be."

Misa concluded with a firm declaration: "My promise is never to repeat the same mistakes and to protect what is truly important to me."

Source: KBC

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

New Russian Structures Appear on Disputed Northern Islands

Russia has expanded its facilities on Suisho Island in the Habomai group of the Northern Territories, which it continues to occupy illegally.

Why Are Foreign Criminals Targeting Japan?

Crimes committed by foreign visitors to Japan are on the rise, in particular, a growing trend of short-term visitors who commit crimes and immediately flee to their home countries, a pattern referred to as 'hit-and-run' crimes. Why is Japan being targeted?

Japan's H3 Rocket Successfully Lifts Off Carrying 'Michibiki 6' Satellite

The H3 Rocket No. 5 was launched at around 5:30 p.m. on February 2nd from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture. The rocket carries the government’s 'Michibiki 6' satellite, known as the Japanese version of GPS.

Footage Shows Moment Truck Falls Into Sinkhole

A massive sinkhole swallowed a truck in Yashio, Saitama Prefecture, on January 28, with dramatic footage capturing the moment the road suddenly gave way.

Tourists Flock to Hokkaido for Lunar New Year

Hokkaido is taking steps to address overtourism issues as large numbers of foreign visitors arrive during the Lunar New Year holiday.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Education NEWS

Inside Kyushu's Only Girls' Juvenile Center

Kyushu’s only juvenile detention center for girls, located in Higashi Ward, Fukuoka City, houses ten girls aged 14 and older, each with their own reasons for being there.

Back-to-School Rush: Craftsmen in Nara Work at Full Speed to Make Randoseru

As the April school enrollment season approaches, craftsmen at a long-established randoseru manufacturer in Sakurai, Nara Prefecture, are working at full capacity to complete the final batches of school bags.

Watercolor Magic! The Secret to Painting Fluffy, Realistic Birds Revealed!

Winter is harsh, but nature always finds a way to endure. In this video, I’ll show you how to paint a fluffy little bird braving the cold with soft, realistic textures using watercolor. From the subtle blending techniques to the fine details of feathers and snow, I’ll reveal the secrets to bringing life into your artwork! (Watercolor by Shibasaki)

Students Seek Success in Kyoto's Kitano Tenmangu

Kyoto’s Kitano Tenmangu Shrine, known as the home of the "God of Learning," held its first fair of the year, the "Hatsu Tenjin," on January 25th.

Child Welfare Centers in Japan Struggle as Staff Resignations Rise

Child consultation centers in Japan are at the forefront of efforts to protect children from abuse and make critical decisions about their care, including whether to return them to their families or place them in alternative arrangements. Despite their vital role, these centers are struggling under the weight of increasing workloads, rising abuse cases, and severe staff shortages, leading to high levels of burnout and resignations among welfare officers.

Day in the Life of a Japanese Wagyu High School Student

A day in the life of a Japanese High School Student in Kagoshima. This is the Japanese High school Student's morning routine, day at school, after school activities and night routine. (Paolo fromTOKYO)

Fukuoka City to Provide Free School Meals

Details of Fukuoka City's budget plan for the upcoming fiscal year have been revealed, highlighting new initiatives such as making school lunches free for elementary and junior high school students within the next year.

Instagram Limits Use for Japanese Teens

Instagram has introduced new restrictions for users aged 13 to 17 in Japan, aiming to address concerns about the app's impact on young users.