Colorectal Cancer Cases Rise With Western Diet

TOKYO, Feb 04 (News On Japan) - Colorectal cancer has become the most common cancer in Japan, with its prevalence increasing due to the growing influence of Western dietary habits. However, advances in medical technology are enhancing early detection.

February 4th marks World Cancer Day, a day to reflect on cancer awareness. In Japan, where colorectal cancer now has the highest number of patients, screening methods are evolving.

One of the latest developments is AI-assisted endoscopy, a technology that improves detection rates by about 10% compared to traditional visual examinations.

At a specialized clinic in Tokyo that focuses on stomach and intestinal examinations, many patients undergo colorectal cancer screenings.

Mochizuki, director of the Tokyo Gastrointestinal and Colorectal Endoscopy Clinic, explains: 'Colorectal cancer ranks first among malignant tumors in both men and women. The screening rate remains around 20%, meaning that 40% of those at risk do not undergo examinations. This is a major issue.'

The number of colorectal cancer patients and fatalities continues to rise, with dietary changes being a contributing factor. Early removal of polyps, which can develop into cancer, is crucial for prevention.

One male patient in his 60s visited the clinic after a health check in October 2024 revealed an elevated risk of colorectal cancer. He decided to undergo further examination.

As the endoscopic camera is inserted and navigated through the rectum, Mochizuki explains: 'We advance the camera deep into the colon before slowly retracting it to examine the intestinal lining. Now, we activate the AI endoscopy function.'

The AI-assisted endoscopy, a cutting-edge technology in colorectal cancer screening, detects polyps more effectively than the human eye alone. As the examination proceeds, a warning sound is triggered, and the monitor turns yellow. The AI has identified a small, potentially cancerous polyp within a highlighted square frame.

AI-assisted endoscopy, introduced a few years ago, enhances detection rates by identifying polyps as small as a few millimeters. Mochizuki notes: 'Compared to detection by human doctors alone, AI improves detection rates by approximately 7% to 10%.'

Once identified, polyps are removed using a looped instrument.

Asked about any pain, the patient responds: 'None at all. It didn’t hurt one bit.'

The examination and procedure are completed in about 20 minutes, with four polyps successfully removed.

Mochizuki comments: 'Several polyps were found. If left untreated, they could have grown and become cancerous. This procedure was definitely beneficial.'

The patient adds: 'I expected it to be more burdensome, but it was surprisingly easy and painless.'

Experts recommend that individuals over 40 undergo regular colonoscopies.

SP newscaster Iwata shares her personal experience: 'In 2017, I was diagnosed with malignant polyps. Since then, I’ve undergone endoscopic screenings every six months. Before that, I had never been tested. Fortunately, my case was detected very early. I strongly believe that people over 40 should get checked.'

With insurance coverage introduced in 2024, the cost of AI-assisted polyp removal is now around 30,000 yen with a 30% patient contribution. However, the number of clinics offering this technology remains limited, though wider adoption is expected in the future.

Further advancements in AI technology are also underway, with research focusing on AI-assisted diagnosis to determine whether detected polyps are benign or malignant.

AI-driven early detection and treatment are set to play an increasingly vital role in colorectal cancer prevention.

Source: FNN

