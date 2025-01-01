News On Japan
Valentine's Day Faces 'Cacao Shock'

TOKYO, Feb 07 (News On Japan) - The average price per Valentine's Day chocolate stands at 418 yen, marking a 5.8% increase from 2024, according to Teikoku Databank, with chocolates from international brands averaging 435 yen per piece, 35 yen higher than Japanese brands.

The primary driver behind this increase is the sharp rise in cacao bean prices, exacerbated by a historically weak yen and poor harvests due to adverse weather conditions.

Teikoku Databank further predicts that the upward trend in prices is likely to persist, affecting the White Day market in March as well, as the impact of the weak yen and soaring raw material costs continues.

Source: TBS

POPULAR NEWS

Experts Warn of Strain on Japan's Healthcare as Medical Costs Rises

The Japanese government is set to raise the cap on high-cost medical expenses starting in August, a decision that has ignited intense debate among politicians, healthcare experts, and the general public.

Expo Site Bans Large Luggage

Visitors to the Osaka-Kansai Expo will not be allowed to bring large luggage, such as suitcases, into the venue. Organizers are urging attendees to store their bags at hotels or train stations before arrival.

A Glimpse Into the Future of Food at Osaka-Kansai Expo

Osaka-Kansai Expo will offer visitors a glimpse into the "future of food," with companies unveiling innovative dining experiences set to be featured at the event.

Panasonic to Disband and Split Into Three Companies

Panasonic Holdings has announced plans to dissolve its core subsidiary, Panasonic Corporation, and split it into three separate companies as part of its business restructuring efforts.

MORE Business NEWS

How To Pick The Best Used Condo in Japan: A Real Estate Expert's Tips

As new condominium prices continue to rise in Japan, homeownership is becoming increasingly challenging for many buyers. As a result, many potential buyers are turning to the used condominium market in search of more affordable options.

Why Nissan and Honda's Alliance Plans Fell Apart

Nissan’s CEO has informed Honda’s president of the company’s decision to terminate merger discussions. Why did the planned alliance between Japan’s second- and third-largest automakers break down?

Nagoya’s Sakae District Revitalized with High-Rise Developments

Nagoya’s Sakae district, one of Aichi Prefecture’s major commercial areas, is undergoing extensive redevelopment to create a more vibrant urban space and replace aging buildings.

Japan's Real Wages Down 0.2% in 2024, Marking Third Year of Decline

Japan’s real wages declined for the third consecutive year in 2024, failing to keep pace with rising prices, according to the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.

Survey Shows More Support for Using Maiden Names at Work

A recent Cabinet Office survey on gender equality revealed that 43.3% of respondents who changed their surname after marriage wanted to continue using their maiden name in the workplace. This marks a 4.2-point increase from the previous survey conducted two years ago.

Honda Proposes Making Nissan a Subsidiary in Merger Talks

Honda has proposed making Nissan a subsidiary as part of ongoing discussions on a potential business integration, according to sources.

Japan's Investment Map for Trump

Prime Minister Ishiba, ahead of the US-Japan summit with President Trump, is set to present a specially prepared map showcasing Japanese corporate investments across the United States, a strategic move aimed at emphasizing Japan’s economic contributions while negotiating key issues such as tariffs, defense spending, and security commitments.