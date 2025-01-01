Valentine's Day Faces 'Cacao Shock'

TOKYO, Feb 07 (News On Japan) - The average price per Valentine's Day chocolate stands at 418 yen, marking a 5.8% increase from 2024, according to Teikoku Databank, with chocolates from international brands averaging 435 yen per piece, 35 yen higher than Japanese brands.

The primary driver behind this increase is the sharp rise in cacao bean prices, exacerbated by a historically weak yen and poor harvests due to adverse weather conditions.

Teikoku Databank further predicts that the upward trend in prices is likely to persist, affecting the White Day market in March as well, as the impact of the weak yen and soaring raw material costs continues.

Source: TBS