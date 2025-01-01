News On Japan
Crowds Line Up for Local Delicacies at Aioi Oyster Festival

HYOGO, Feb 09 (News On Japan) - The Aioi Oyster Festival is underway in Aioi, Hyogo Prefecture, offering visitors a taste of the region’s specialty oysters.

The city, known for its thriving oyster farming industry, has resumed sales of shell-on oysters after a suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oysters cultivated in Aioi Bay are known for their rich flavor and firm texture, retaining their plumpness even when cooked. Visitors indulged in the freshly prepared oysters, savoring their juicy, briny taste.

"The texture is firm, and it's incredibly delicious," one visitor remarked.

"It's amazing!" another added.

Stalls at the festival served a variety of oyster dishes, including oyster soup and deep-fried oysters, drawing large crowds eager to enjoy the seasonal delicacies.

Source: KTV NEWS

