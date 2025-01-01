News On Japan
Historical Footage: Emperor Showa at Aichi Research Center

AICHI, Feb 14 (News On Japan) - Historical footage has surfaced showing Emperor Showa visiting Kumano City, while the Crown Prince and Princess toured agricultural research facilities in Aichi Prefecture.

Emperor Showa’s visit to Kumano City was part of a regional tour during his reign, during which he engaged with local officials and residents. The footage captures moments of his interaction with the public and his inspection of key sites in the area.

Meanwhile, the Crown Prince and Princess visited the Aichi Prefectural Agricultural Experiment Station and an aquaculture research facility, observing various research initiatives aimed at advancing agricultural and marine industries. Their visit underscored the imperial family’s long-standing interest in scientific and technological advancements related to food production.

Source: Nagoya TV News

