39 Arrested In South Korea For Smuggling Gold Into Japan

Feb 13 (News On Japan) - South Korean police announced the arrest of 39 individuals involved in smuggling gold from Hong Kong to Japan via Incheon Airport, disguising the metal as clay to evade detection.

On February 12th, South Korean authorities reported that they had arrested the group's ringleader, a man in his 40s, on suspicion of violating customs laws. An additional 38 people, who played roles in transporting the gold, were referred to prosecutors.

The group is suspected of smuggling approximately 7.8 billion yen worth of gold, purchased in Hong Kong, into Japan between December 2022 and September 2023.

Before transporting the gold, the smugglers allegedly processed it into a clay-like form using chemicals to bypass metal detectors. A police official commented, "As far as we know, this is the first time such a method has been discovered in South Korea."

Authorities believe the group profited nearly 74 million yen by selling the smuggled gold to Japanese dealers at a higher price than their purchase cost in Hong Kong.

