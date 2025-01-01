News On Japan
Ten Ukrainian Students Graduate From University in Dazaifu

FUKUOKA, Mar 17 (News On Japan) - Ten Ukrainian students who fled the war and studied at a university in Dazaifu, Fukuoka Prefecture, graduated on March 11th, all securing employment with Japanese companies.

Japan University of Economics in Dazaifu held a completion ceremony for Ukrainian students ahead of its graduation ceremony on March 11th.

Since Russia's military invasion of Ukraine began in 2022, the university has accepted Ukrainian students annually. As of March 11th, 24 Ukrainian students were enrolled.

Among them, ten students graduated on the same day.

Graduate Katerina Manikivska said: I had fears and doubts due to the impact of the war, but I have never once regretted this decision.'

'Let’s continue supporting each other and forging new paths ahead.'

All ten graduating Ukrainian students have secured jobs at Japanese companies.

Source: FBS

