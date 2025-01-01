Patient Arrested for Stabbing Doctor at Chiba Hospital

CHIBA, Jun 09 (News On Japan) - A 75-year-old man was arrested on June 5th at a hospital in Chiba City for stabbing a doctor during a consultation. The suspect, Fukoyoshi Nobe, is being held on charges of attempted murder after he slashed a 53-year-old male physician in the neck and other areas with a knife, causing serious injuries.

The incident occurred at Chiba Chuo Medical Center in Wakaba Ward during a medical examination. According to police, Nobe stated during questioning, "I aimed for the doctor and stabbed him" and "I held a grudge against the hospital." Investigators are now working to determine the precise motive behind the attack.

Source: FNN