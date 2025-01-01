Japan's January–March GDP Slightly Revised Up

TOKYO, Jun 09 (News On Japan) - Japan's gross domestic product (GDP) for the January to March quarter was slightly revised upward to an annualized contraction of 0.2%, the Cabinet Office announced on June 9th.

Excluding the effects of inflation, real GDP showed no change from the previous quarter, compared to an earlier estimate of a 0.5-point deeper contraction at minus 0.7% on an annualized basis. The revision reflects stronger-than-expected consumer spending on services such as dining out and on products including games and toys.

Japan’s recent GDP trajectory has reflected a cycle of deep disruption, partial recovery, and persistent structural fragility. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic dealt a sharp blow to the Japanese economy, resulting in a contraction of over 4%. Lockdowns, a collapse in inbound tourism, and a drop in global trade severely dented both consumer spending and exports. The economy began to rebound in 2021, driven by strong external demand—especially for semiconductors and auto parts—and a gradual return of domestic consumption as restrictions eased. That year saw a modest but positive recovery. However, the momentum stalled in 2022. Despite the lifting of most COVID-related restrictions, growth was limited due to persistent supply chain disruptions, surging commodity prices, and weak wage growth. Consumer spending remained fragile, and the weakening yen inflated import costs, compounding pressure on household budgets.

In 2023, Japan recorded mild growth, supported by resilient exports and a recovery in services such as travel and hospitality. Capital investment picked up as companies responded to improving demand conditions and expectations for longer-term growth in digital infrastructure and green technology. But consumption remained hampered by inflation outpacing wage gains, and the broader recovery lacked strong domestic propulsion. Entering 2024, the economy managed three consecutive quarters of growth, largely driven by corporate investment and a temporary rise in household spending following government stimulus and energy subsidies. Yet, even as the Bank of Japan ended its negative interest rate policy in March 2024 and shifted toward modest monetary tightening, the underlying momentum remained soft.

By early 2025, the economy showed renewed signs of weakness. Real GDP for the January–March quarter slipped into negative territory on an annualized basis, reflecting a slowdown in exports and tepid consumer sentiment. Households, still burdened by high living costs and cautious about future income prospects, showed limited willingness to spend, especially on non-essentials. Although headline inflation began to moderate, the recovery in real wages remained uneven. The revision of Q1 GDP from minus 0.7% to minus 0.2% showed that consumption in sectors like dining and gaming was stronger than initially thought, but the flat growth in private consumption overall underscored ongoing caution. The government and Bank of Japan now face the delicate task of sustaining moderate growth without undermining price stability, while addressing Japan’s deeper demographic and productivity challenges that continue to weigh on long-term potential.

As a result, overall private consumption, which had previously been flat, was revised to a slight increase of 0.1% from the previous quarter.

However, with households still maintaining a cautious stance on spending due to persistent cost-saving behavior, the outlook for a full-fledged economic recovery remains uncertain.

Source: TBS