Tokyo Police Use Fake ID to Infiltrate Underground Network

TOKYO, Jun 10 (News On Japan) - Tokyo Metropolitan Police have made the first arrest in Japan using a new investigative method known as "undercover identity investigation," in which officers apply for illegal jobs using fabricated IDs.

In May, in connection with a special fraud case in the Tokyo area, investigators applied to a so-called "underground job" listing found on social media using a false identity. One suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted fraud, and potential damage was successfully prevented, police announced.

The "undercover identity investigation" method was formally authorized by the National Police Agency in January 2025, following a series of robbery cases linked to illicit job recruitment schemes in the Kanto region. The guidelines were issued to police nationwide, and this arrest marks the first time the method has led to an apprehension.

Due to safety concerns for investigators, Tokyo police have not disclosed detailed information about the operation.

Authorities explained that this technique allowed officers to secretly approach criminal groups posing as job applicants. According to sources, investigators presented a fabricated ID in response to an underground job listing posted on social media, enabling direct contact with the fraud ring. The method allowed for early detection of fraudulent schemes and prevention of harm to individuals unaware they were being targeted.

The police emphasized the value of the approach, saying: "Undercover identity investigations make it possible for law enforcement to proactively contact criminal groups. It enables us to identify fraud techniques in advance and protect people who may not even realize they are at risk. This method has proven effective both for crime prevention and suspect apprehension."

The policy, implemented by the National Police Agency earlier this year, is now being used by selected prefectural police departments. It applies to crimes such as robbery, fraud, and violations of the Employment Security Act, specifically in cases where perpetrators are recruited for criminal activity through illegal job postings and where traditional enforcement methods are deemed insufficient.

