School Boy Shot with Air Gun, Two Teenagers Arrested

AICHI, Jun 11 (News On Japan) - Two teenagers have been arrested in Tsushima City, Aichi Prefecture, for allegedly firing an airsoft gun at an elementary school boy riding a bicycle.

The suspects, a 15-year-old high school student and a 17-year-old part-time worker, both residents of Tsushima, were taken into custody on suspicion of assault. According to police, on May 15th, the two fired multiple pellets from what appeared to be an airsoft gun at an 11-year-old boy who was riding his bicycle on a street in Tsushima, striking him in the right ankle. The boy was not injured.

The two had previously been arrested and referred to prosecutors in May for driving without a license. Police determined their involvement in the shooting after confirming that the vehicle they used during the earlier offense matched the one seen at the scene of the recent incident.

Both suspects have admitted to the charges during questioning.

Source: Nagoya TV News