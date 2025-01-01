Foreign Tourists Seriously Injured in Crash with Tour Bus near Mount Fuji

YAMANASHI, Jun 12 (News On Japan) - A car collided with a tour bus on the Fuji Subaru Line near Mount Fuji, leaving six foreign nationals injured. The accident occurred shortly after 10 a.m. on June 11th near the fourth station of the Fuji Subaru Line in Narusawa Village, Yamanashi Prefecture.

The car is believed to have veered into the opposite lane and crashed into the oncoming bus. Six foreigners, including American men and women who were riding in the car, sustained serious injuries. None of the passengers on the tour bus were injured.

Source: FNN