Holding an Umbrella While Cycling to be Outlawed

TOKYO, Jun 13 (News On Japan) - Riding a bicycle while holding an umbrella, a practice often seen during the rainy season in Japan, poses significant danger as it becomes more frequent with the arrival of June rains.

Under revisions to the Road Traffic Act taking effect in April 2026, cyclists caught holding umbrellas while riding will face a fine of 5000 yen.

The dangers are not hypothetical. Accidents have already occurred as a result of this practice. Footage captured by a car's dashboard camera on a clear road shows a collision moments after the vehicle passes through an intersection. A cyclist riding while holding an umbrella suddenly emerges from between oncoming cars and crashes.

Riding with an umbrella obstructs vision and destabilizes steering and balance, significantly increasing the risk of accidents.

According to a test conducted by the Japan Automobile Federation (JAF), the stopping distance for a cyclist riding correctly was measured at a designated point marked by red pylons. When the cyclist held an umbrella, the braking distance extended by nearly one meter.

Kikuchi Kazunori of JAF’s Shizuoka branch commented: "Brakes are designed to be operated with both hands. Using only one hand extends the stopping distance, making it extremely dangerous. People must stop this behavior entirely."

Source: FNN